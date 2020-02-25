USA agriculturist visits University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A agriculture expert from the USA, Dr Dilbagh Singh, Tuesday visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and called on experts and discussed the areas of collaboration.

The visiting agriculturist said the UAF was one of the oldest and elite agricultural institutions that was taking numerous steps for uplift of the agriculture sector. He said that agriculture was the backbone of the Pakistan economy that was contributing 20 per cent to the agriculture sector.

Dean Agriculture UAF Dr Muhammad Aslam said that steps were afoot to ensure quality research work at the campus on a par with the international standards.

He said that the UAF was the top ranking agricultural university in Pakistan. He said that per acre agriculture productivity in the country was very low compared with that in the developed countries.

Dr Dilbagh Singh also visited the Entomology Department, Plant Pathology, Botany departments and its lab.

Dean Social Sciences Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Dean Agriculture Engineering Dr Allah Buksh, Dean Faculty of Science Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Jalal Arif, Hafiz Abdul Qayyum, Controller Dr Tahir Siddique, Dr Sajjadur Rehman, Dr Aslam Mirza, Dr Shahzad Basra, Dr Abdul Wahid, Dr Mansoor Sahi, Syed Qamar Bukhari and others were also present.