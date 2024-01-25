USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Network - Announces Executive Leadership

GoMeat, a company operating in the USA offering world’s first blockchain based ordering & delivery services for halal meat and food has announced a strategic partnership with UAE based Haqq.Network

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 Jan, 2024) GoMeat, a company operating in the USA offering world’s first blockchain based ordering & delivery services for halal meat and food has announced a strategic partnership with UAE based Haqq.Network.

The collaboration aims to resolve the massive distrust in halal meat and food industries by developing halal authentication and supply chain traceability solution for billions of consumers worldwide on Haqq’s innovative blockchain network.



With this strategic collaboration, GoMeat has announced to expand its operations in Pakistan.

This move will introduce GoMeat's innovation and convenience, further solidifying its commitment to make Pakistan the hub of cutting-edge blockchain technology.



GoMeat is also thrilled to welcome Mr. Harris Khan as its global Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Khan’s appointment brings credible & proven leadership to the company. Under his leadership GoMeat aims to grow to new heights in halal meat and food ordering & delivery services industries worldwide.