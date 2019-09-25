USA can play vital role to resolve Kashmir issue : Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that United States of America (USA) could play a vital role for resolving Kashmir issue as it had strategical impact on the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that United States of America ( USA ) could play a vital role for resolving Kashmir issue as it had strategical impact on the world

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran were only supporting Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir dispute.

He said US President Donald Trump has again offered his mediation on Kashmir and added USA would only make serious efforts for resolving this longstanding issue, if it had its own interests.

Fakhar Imam said that peace in Afghanistan was very important, keeping in view the next general election in USA, adding Pakistan had a key role for establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He said Narendra Modi government had not been given access to international media and human right organizations in IOK.

To a question, he said that international community gave more importance to its economical relations in this era. Pakistan had to make its economy strong for presenting its narratives strongly before the world, he added.