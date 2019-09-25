UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA Can Play Vital Role To Resolve Kashmir Issue : Fakhar Imam

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:02 AM

USA can play vital role to resolve Kashmir issue : Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that United States of America (USA) could play a vital role for resolving Kashmir issue as it had strategical impact on the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that United States of America (USA) could play a vital role for resolving Kashmir issue as it had strategical impact on the world.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran were only supporting Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir dispute.

He said US President Donald Trump has again offered his mediation on Kashmir and added USA would only make serious efforts for resolving this longstanding issue, if it had its own interests.

Fakhar Imam said that peace in Afghanistan was very important, keeping in view the next general election in USA, adding Pakistan had a key role for establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He said Narendra Modi government had not been given access to international media and human right organizations in IOK.

To a question, he said that international community gave more importance to its economical relations in this era. Pakistan had to make its economy strong for presenting its narratives strongly before the world, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Afghanistan World Iran Turkey China Narendra Modi Trump United States Malaysia Media Government PTV Election 2018

Recent Stories

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

6 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

21 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

1 hour ago

UAE affirms support for key allies in meetings at ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.