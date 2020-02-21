USA extends collaboration to Institute of Public Health

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, USA will extend cooperation to the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore for estimation of the Global Burden of Disease in Pakistan and facilitate in research and education activities.

It was announced in the inaugural ceremony of two days International Workshop at IPH on "Estimation of the Global Burden of Disease in Pakistan" in collaboration with IHME, University of Washington, here on Friday.

Professor Dr Ali Mokdad of the University observed that more investment required in health and education sectors as well as provision of socio-economic justice and removing of gender discrimination would help to overcome health issues. Dr. Mokdad further said the University of Washington was ready to provide technical assistance to IPH in research and education activities.

Chairman BoM, IPH Lt.

Gen.(R) Khalid Maqbool said that more concentration to be focused on improving Primary Healthcare and Prevention of Disease Programme to create a healthy society for which the principle "Prevention is better than Cure" should be propagated as a slogan so that people should adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent themselves from falling ill.

Khalid Maqbool further said that IPH was actively engaged with local as well as international universities/ institutions to promote research and educational activities to achieve its goals.

He said that cooperation of Washington University with IPH would be appropriated.

Dean IPH Prof. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, Dr Willian Dangel, Dr Lauren Wilner and other experts addressed the inaugural session. Faculty members of different universities, medical colleges, UVAS, epidemiologists, microbiologists, physicians, students were among those who attended workshop.