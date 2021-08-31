USA failed to win Afghan war in twenty years: Shandan Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shandana Gulzar on Tuesday said that United States of America (USA) failed to win Afghan war after spending twenty years in Afghanistan.

Talking to ptv news, she stressed upon the stakeholders to focus on peace and stability in they country in these testing times for Afghanistan.

She said, both people and policy makers of Afghanistan should carefully craft rights of women which is very sensitive matter.

Talking about American interest in Afghanistan, she said US pursued economic interest and left their ammunition stuff dis-functional in Afghanistan.

She said the reason to wage war on Afghanistan after 9/11 was to capture its naturally enriched resources.