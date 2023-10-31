USAID Administrator phones FM Jilani; Pak-US ties, Gaza situation discussed

Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power on Tuesday telephoned Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power on Tuesday telephoned Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

During the conversation, they discussed the USAID projects in Pakistan especially on climate change.

They also deliberated over the Pakistan-US bilateral ties, relocation of Afghan nationals to the US and the prevailing situation in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Jilani stressed the need for a ceasefire and provision of immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza.