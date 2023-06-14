USAID arranges specialized trainings for veterinary officers, dairy farmers of merged districts

Economic Recovery and Development Authority USAID has organized specialized trainings for veterinary officers of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department and small-scale dairy farmers of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) during the last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Economic Recovery and Development Authority USAID has organized specialized trainings for veterinary officers of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department and small-scale dairy farmers of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) during the last month.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, trainings were aimed to equip veterinary officers and dairy farmers with modern knowledge and skills to enhance productivity and develop the dairy sector's growth in the province.

The first training on "Improved Husbandry Practices" was organized for 25 small-scale dairy farmers of merged districts.

It focused on essential topics related to dairy farming, including animal nutrition, health and breeding management, efficient milking techniques, milk value addition and marketing.

The second training titled "Training of Master Trainers on Modern Dairy Farming" was attended by 15 veterinary officers of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.

These targeted training initiatives demonstrate USAID-ERDA's commitment to strengthening KP dairy sector and equipping dairy farmers with the necessary skills and knowledge.