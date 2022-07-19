The administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan's government's strategic and targeted response to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan's government's strategic and targeted response to Covid-19.

In a virtual meeting held between USAID Head and Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, she praised Pakistan's response in managing the Covid situation.

The meeting was specifically meant to appreciate Pakistan's overall response to Covid and its progress on vaccination.

She said that despite being a developing country, Pakistan has faced the pandemic boldly through a coordinated mechanism.

She said that Pakistan rolled out the Covid vaccination successfully targeting vulnerable populations first. Overall coverage of 87 percent plus of the eligible above 12 years of age population is a remarkable achievement, she added.

Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated US support throughout the pandemic in terms of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), ventilators, oxygen, and vaccination.

He said the Pak-US partnership was imperative for improving the health status of the people of Pakistan.

He said the government of Pakistan is committed to vaccinate 70% of its overall population, which will be achieved soon.

He said US support for paediatric vaccination will help in protecting children 5-11 years of age and added that joint efforts are needed to strengthen the border health services in Pakistan as well.

He said Pakistan was looking forward to a bilateral health dialogue scheduled next week adding interaction will open a new era of mutual cooperation in the health sector.