USAID convenes local organisations to discuss quality education, health services in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Tuesday under its New Partnerships Initiative (NPI) Expand, a global five-year project funded by the Agency, convened 13 local partners under the Human Development Activity (HDA) to discuss key achievements and next steps for improving access to quality education and health services across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"The HDA's efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a direct effect on the formal and non-formal education systems through capacity strengthening and leadership development," said USAID Acting Deputy Mission Director Yohannes Araya in a news release said. "I am pleased to see that district-level steering committees are established to share updates and learnings, increase coordination, and seek government support to address challenges.

" USAID is investing in local partners and strengthening its capacities to plan and implement programs that will directly benefit local communities.

Jeff Barnes, NPI EXPAND Project Director, expressed pride in supporting education and health programming designed by Pakistani organizations in collaboration with the KP government.

USAID, through NPI EXPAND, is implementing 20 small-scale projects through 15 grantee organizations in Buner and Upper Dir districts in collaboration with the Departments of Education, Health, and Population Welfare. Collectively, the projects aim to improve access to quality education and health services, particularly for women and girls in remote areas of the province.

Since 2010, USAID has provided more than $2 billion in development assistance to support the people of KP.