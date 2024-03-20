Open Menu

USAID, CPDI Launch HumAhang Project For Promoting Dialogue In Society

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM

USAID, CPDI launch HumAhang project for promoting dialogue in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri has said that the HumAhang (In Harmony) project is focused on citizens' engagement for bringing citizens and the government closer in an inclusive way and making them part of decision-making processes.

Speaking at the launch of HumAhang project at a local hotel here on Wednesday, she said the project was aimed at enhancing dialogue between citizens and government for better governance, adding the project envisages communities where voices of individuals including women, members of minority communities and persons with disabilities.

US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins, PILDAT’s Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, representatives from various government departments, civil society organisations, media, and youth from Punjab and Sindh attended the launch.

HumAhang, a five-year project, has been launched by the USAID and Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) for fostering peace-building and dialogue between citizens and the governments in the South Punjab and northern Sindh. It will be implemented by CPDI, Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), and Blumont Pakistan, and strengthen citizen-led initiatives and is hoped to effect lives of thousands of people in a positive way.

“I am delighted that the initiative is launched during the Women History Month, the US government celebrates achievement of women during the month of March every year, because purpose of this initiative is to involve diverse people like women, members of minority communities, and persons with disabilities.”

USAID Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri stressed that the United States government is committed to supporting initiatives that promote peace-building and inclusive communities, where the voices of individuals including women, are fully heard in decision-making processes.

She said it is essential that women’s voices are heard and included in decision-making processes that affect their lives. By promoting gender equality and by empowering women, Pakistan can create a more prosperous and equitable society for all its citizens.

Earlier, Mukhtar Ahmad Ali and Mohammad Azim Arshad outlined the objectives while Ahmed Bilal Mehboob hailed the USAID’s for its continued support to promote peace-building and social cohesion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Punjab Minority Civil Society Hotel United States March Women Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

1 hour ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

2 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

3 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

3 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

4 hours ago
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

5 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan