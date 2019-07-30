USAID delegation calls on Chief Secretary

UrduPoint.com
Tue 30th July 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of USAID called on the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem Khan at the Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad on Monday evening.

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Abid Majeed and Special Secretary Planning and Development Department Khalid Ilyas were also present on the occasion besides a number of senior officers of the Province, says an official statement here today.

The delegation congratulated the Chief Secretary on peacefully conducting general elections to the Provincial Assembly in erstwhile FATA with which the merger of these districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed.

The chief secretary observed that while the merger of FATA and the settled districts have been completed, now the challenge is to bring these districts on a par with those of the other parts of the Province and the Country as a whole.

He said backwardness of the erstwhile FATA can be inferred from the fact that still there are people there living in caves and drinking water from the same ponds from which animals too drink.

The chief secretary said he himself has seen these phenomena in many parts of these districts particularly in Waziristan. He therefore emphasized the need for extra ordinary steps on urgent basis for the uplift of these areas.

On this occasion, both the Chief Secretary and the delegation were also briefed about the progress of works on the schemes initiated under the FATA Infrastructure Development Program, which was appreciated by them.

USAID delegation appreciated the commitment of the Provincial Government and assured that they and their Organization will continue to support these efforts for the welfare of the people who had suffered a lot in the recent past particularly during the turmoil of terrorism.

