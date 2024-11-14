Open Menu

USAID Delegation Visits PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A delegation of the USAID programme visited the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab offices on Thursday.

Discussions were held on the Early Warning System, Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change and Losses in Punjab. Director General Irfan Ali Kathia briefed the delegation about the working of PDMA.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that 24-hour communication is ensured with all districts in the provincial control room. PDMA is on alert to deal with all challenges including smog, flood, dengue, drought and heat wave. Advance warnings and alerts are issued to the administration regarding heat wave, rain, flood and other disasters.

Steps are being taken on an emergency basis to prevent smog. Citizens were rescued on time due to the advance arrangements of the Punjab government.

There has been an uncertain increase in lightning incidents. In view of the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, financial assistance has been provided to the affected families. The delegation assured to provide cooperation on risk assessment and early warning system in Pakistan. Pakistan is among the countries affected by climate change. The delegation said that melting glaciers, lightning strikes and heavy rains are due to climate change. All possible support will be provided to PDMA to prevent natural disasters.

