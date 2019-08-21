USAID delegation visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore

(@imziishan)

Deputy Chief of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Agriculture Office Malick Haidra visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Masood Rabbani at City Campus on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Deputy Chief of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Agriculture Office Malick Haidra visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Masood Rabbani at City Campus on Wednesday.

Malick Haidra was accompanied by other officials of the USAID, including Asadullah Khan, Muhammad Junaid and Dr Sanaullah, Livestock Specialist USAID.

A detailed meeting of the delegation was held with the UVAS senior faculty members.

Addressing the meeting, Professor Dr Masood Rabbani spoke about the historic collaboration between the UVAS and the USAID for the uplift of livestock, dairy sector especially farming community of rural areas in Punjab.

He mentioned the role of Centre for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL) for developing policy papers, conducting various field studies for the development of livestock, dairy and poultry sectors.

He said the CAPRIL developed the livestock vision 2025 and conducted a study on adaptability of Holsteain cattle in Punjab.

The UVAS senior faculty member listed different short term training programme conducted to impart technical knowledge to dairy farmers/professionals, butchers and in-service faculty members for their capacity building and updating veterinary curriculum.

They also briefed the delegation on civic engagement services, especially free vaccination services and establishment of different plants, including a bio-gas plant for facilitation of rural community.

They called for efforts in the area of dairy mechanization and clinical science.

Malick Haidra said the aim of the visit was to find out opportunities in the area of human resource development and to check the exotic animals health and disease management systems, their productivity and constraints.

He also emphasized on academia and the private sector partnership which was key to uplift the livestock sector. He said public private partnership would be very beneficial not only for the flourishing of livestock, dairy and poultry industries but also for the farming community.

He lauded the university role in the development of livestock and related sectors.

Later, the delegation visited Center for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL).