USAID delegation visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, discusses cooperation, projects

Deputy chief of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Agriculture Office Malick Haidra visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani at the City Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Deputy chief of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Agriculture Office Malick Haidra visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani at the City Campus.

He was accompanied by other officials of USAID, including Asadullah Khan, Muhammad Junaid and Dr Sanaullah, Livestock Specialist USAID.

A detailed meeting of the delegation was held with the UVAS senior faculty members.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani spoke about historic collaboration between the UVAS and USAID for uplift of livestock, dairy sector especially farming community of rural areas in Punjab.

He said that the role of Centre for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL) for developing policy papers, conducting various field studies for development of livestock, dairy and poultry sectors. He said that the CAPRIL developed the Livestock Vision 2025 and conducted a study on adaptability of Holsteain cattle in Punjab.

The UVAS senior faculty member listed different short-term training programme, conducted for imparting technical knowledge to dairy farmers/professionals, butchers and in-service faculty members for their capacity building and updating veterinary curriculum.

They also briefed the delegation on civic engagement services, especially free vaccination services and establishment of different plants, including a bio-gas plant for facilitation of rural community.

They called for efforts in the area of dairy mechanization and clinical science.

Malick Haidra said the aim of the visit was to find out opportunities in the area of human resource development and to check the exotic animals health and disease management systems, their productivity and constraints.

He also emphasised academia and the private sector partnership, which was key to uplift the livestock sector. He said public-private partnership would be very beneficial not only for flourishing of livestock, dairy and poultry industries but also for the farming community. He lauded the university role in development of livestock and related sectors.

Later, the delegation visited the Center for Applied Policy Research in Livestock.