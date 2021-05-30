USAID director pays visit to SALU University

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Office Director USAID Sindh and Balochistan James Parys Sunday visited the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, to review the ongoing development works of the students' society centre building, said a spokesman of SALU Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari.

James Parys assured that he would try to issue some scholarships for the SALU students under the USAID programme. He also appreciated the hospitality of the SALU's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto.

He also called on the vice-chancellor to discuss various measures to promote education and to provide scholarships to students.

VC Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto extended his special thanks to the USAID for providing a state-of-the-art students society building. Dr Ibupoto appreciated the USAID for its contribution in Pakistan in different projects, especially in agri business, education, health, community development and energy sector.

He said he is optimistic that the future collaboration and initiatives would continue between the university and the USAID on different research and development projects for the betterment of community at large.