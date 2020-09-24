USAID donate 52 ventilators to Sindh government

(@FahadShabbir)

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has delivered 52 ventilators to six government hospitals and to Sindh Rescue and medical services in the province to support Pakistan's fight against COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has delivered 52 ventilators to six government hospitals and to Sindh Rescue and medical services in the province to support Pakistan's fight against COVID-19.

The USAID provided such ventilators as part of the on-going partnership with Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority and United States Government.

This contribution is part of the 200 ventilators delivered to Pakistan by the United States, said a statement issued here Thursday by US Consulate General.

"As long-standing partners, the United States is proud to have supported Pakistan and Sindh government in this united effort," commented US Consul General Robert Silberstein.

These compact and easily deployable ventilators would contribute to Pakistan's overall response to the COVID-19 outbreak by increasing the capacity of Sindh Health Department to provide advanced life support for critical patients.

The US Envoy participated in the event virtually along with Sindh Minister for Health and Population, Dr. Azra Pechuho, Secretary Dr. Kazim Jatoi and USAID Director for Sindh and Balochistan, James Parys.

Under partnership with Government of Pakistan health authorities, USAID sponsored training of doctors and paramedics to properly operate the equipment to help patients in need.

In addition, this partnership had been helping improve and expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, case tracking, infection prevention and control, and patient care across the country.