USAID Donates 46 Ventilators To Fight Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:38 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received 46 ventilators donated by the USAID at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received 46 ventilators donated by the USAID at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), here on Tuesday.

US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez gave away the ventilators while Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SHME) department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Chairman board of Director PKLI Professor Javed Gardezi, Dean PKLI Professor Hafiz Ejaz, Hospital Director PKLI Dr. Tazein Zia, Additional Secretary Development Dr. Asif Tufail, Professor Javed Chaudhry and other senior officials were present.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, "I am grateful to the US Government and American people for donation of 46 ventilators." She added that coronavirus pandemic had affected the entire world. By the grace of Almighty Allah, the coronavirus pandemic affected Pakistan comparatively much less, she said. Pakistani doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had valiantly faced the pandemic, she said and added that by 11th June, large numbers of critically ill COVID-19 patients were admitted at Punjab hospitals.

She mentioned that these ventilators would be very helpful in fighting the pandemic and would be distributed among different government hospitals of the province. For service to humanity, the great friendship of Pakistan and America would continue to flourish, she added.

US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez said, "We greatly appreciate Pakistan's immense success in controlling the coronavirus and we salute Dr. Yasmin Rashid for her great achievement." She said that she always witnessed Dr. Yasmin Rashid leading from the front. She mentioned that United States of America would continue to support Pakistani people.

SHME Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan paid rich tribute to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who served COVID-19 patients.

