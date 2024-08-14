USAID donates health commodities to flood-affected districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The United States Government, through USAID, has handed over 5,000 lady health worker kits, 90 maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) packages, and 120 birthing stations to improve health services in eleven flood-affected districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to news release these supplies, part of USAID’s $27.8 million investment in the health sector’s flood response, will enable lady health workers and health facilities to provide better health services to more than 80,000 children and 100,000 married women of reproductive age.

The devastating floods in June 2022 severely disrupted health services in Sindh and Balochistan, affecting over 13 million people and exposing them to waterborne and vector-borne diseases. This crisis worsened issues in routine immunization, maternal health, and child malnutrition.

In response, USAID and its partners assessed health commodity needs in the hardest-hit districts and identified critical shortages.

The commodities delivered during the handover reflect the needs of these communities and align with national priorities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, USAID Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri emphasized the long-term impact of this assistance. “The donation of $2.

3 million in equipment marks a significant investment in strengthening the health resilience of flood-affected communities in Sindh and Balochistan.”

“By enhancing health service delivery and ensuring the availability of essential commodities, we can save lives and build resilience against future crises,” said Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to Prime Minister, MoNHSRC.

“This assistance has been pivotal in improving Pakistan’s health system’s capacity to respond to public health emergencies and ensure continuity of essential health services,” noted Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health and Population Sindh.

USAID’s intervention goes beyond merely supplying equipment; it represents a lifeline for communities struggling to rebuild.

The provision of lady health worker kits and the establishment of birthing stations, equipped with essential medical tools such as delivery tables, infant warmers, and vital sign monitors, stand as a testament to this commitment. These efforts are not just about enhancing healthcare infrastructure; they are about saving lives and building a healthier future for Sindh and Balochistan.

This partnership underscores the United States’ commitment to enhancing health outcomes and building resilience in Pakistan.