USAID equipments KPRA for digitization of records

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The USAID-KPRM on Wednesday handed over equipment to the Authority to facilitate taxpayers and support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) in its path towards digitization.

The Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah formally received the equipment including heavy-duty scanners and digital production devices from the USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization in a ceremony held at the KPRA head office Peshawar.

Speaking at the occasion, DG KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah thanked the USAID-KPRM team for assisting KPRA in its steps taken for the taxpayers' facilitation and strengthening of the Authority.

"Taxpayers' facilitation is our utmost priority and we are trying our best to provide ease to our taxpayers," he said, adding that equipment will be used to digitize records of KPRA and to produce quality educational and informational material for taxpayers and tax acculturation in the province.

USAID's KPRM activity head Taimur Aziz said that they will continue to provide support to KPRA for strengthening its different sections.

"We will continue to provide our technical and financial assistance to KPRA and will also carry-on training for the capacity building of KPRA staff," he said.