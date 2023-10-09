Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 01:00 PM

USAID-ERDA facilitating micro, small & medium enterprises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) As part of its efforts towards private sector-led economic growth, USAID-ERDA has extended support to the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Livestock Farmers Welfare Association KP for organizing the International Livestock, Agri, Fisheries Exhibition 2023.

The exhibition provided an opportunity and platform for MSMEs from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NMDs to showcase their products, meet potential customers face-to-face, and enhance their capacities in various aspects of their businesses, including product presentation, packaging, and marketing, said a press release here on Monday.

Despite multiple challenges, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have emerged as a critical force in the region's economic recovery and rehabilitation.

Recognizing the increasing need for private sector-led economic growth in the region, the USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) is implementing several impactful interventions to strengthen and promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and mobilize private sector investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ghulam Akbar from Wana Waziristan exhibiting Olive Oil and other exotic products from his area, emphasized the pivotal role of MSMEs during crises and challenges.

He expressed that MSMEs had shown resilience and the potential to drive economic recovery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief of Party for USAID-ERDA, Shad Muhammad, commented on the need for much needed support.

He said it was imperative to empower micro and small-scale enterprises to unlock their full potential and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through technical and capacity building support, networking, and access to high-end markets, we can create a thriving ecosystem for MSMEs, he added.

At the sidelines of the exhibition, USAID-ERDA organized a 'Market Linkages and Networking Session' that brought together over 100 participants, including 40 national-level private sector companies- i.e., inputs providers, technology providers, extension services providers, public sector departments, farmers, and allied enterprises.

The session aimed to foster market linkages, networking, and partnerships between farmers and allied MSMEs with the national level private sector companies to support boosting local economies and empowering MSMEs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NMDs.

Through these efforts, USAID-ERDA is committed to driving economic growth, fostering partnerships, and unlocking the immense potential that exists within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NMDs.

