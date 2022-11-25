USAID-ERDA to distribute wheat seeds, fertilizer among farmers in D.I.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :USAID-ERDA will provide 613 tons of certified wheat seed and 1,226 tons of Sigle Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer to 12,250 flood affected farmers of Dera Ismail Khan within next 10 days.

USAID-ERDA has also started distribution of wheat seed and fertilizers on 1,900 acres (1900 beneficiaries) at Peshawar and will soon start wheat seed and fertilizer distribution to 850 farmers from Khyber District, said a press release.

Amir Afaq, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division kicked off the distribution of the USAID's Economic Recovery & Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) assisted certified wheat seed and fertilizers to the flood affected farmers of Dera Ismail Khan. The Commissioner was the chief guest of the launching ceremony of wheat seed and fertilizers distribution held on 24th November 2022 at the Model Farm Services Center, Dera Ismail Khan. The ceremony was attended by the Regional Police Officer, and District Director Agriculture Extension, Dera Ismail Khan, Director Field Operation, Agriculture Extension Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, USAID-ERDA team, media representatives and above 100 flood affected farmers of Dera Ismail Khan.

The Commissioner thanked the USAID-ERDA for their quick support of certified wheat seed and fertilizer to the flood affected farmers of Dera Ismail Khan. "This will meet the food security requirements for current cropping season. These farmers were badly affected by the recent rain/flood, and they have now prepared their lands for Rabi crops; therefore, this was much needed assistance which will meet the requirement for agricultural inputs" said, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan.

He appreciated USAID-ERDA, the district administration and Agriculture Extension Department for their quick response to the flood affected farmers and distribution. He assured that the Police Security will be provided at the distribution points for smooth distribution.

"The farmers of Dera Ismail Khan are feeding themselves and their communities, I am confident that USAID-ERDA's support will enable them to continue their production for their food availability and protect livelihoods," said Inamullah Khan, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Specialist, USAID-ERDA,Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Salahuddin Bittani, District Director Agriculture Extension, Dera Ismail briefed the audience on the flood damages in Dera Ismail Khan and the process involved for identification and verification of flood affected farmers and distribution plan of wheat seed and fertilizers.

The Associates in Development Pvt. Ltd. (AiD), is implementing USAID-ERDA, which was started in June 2022, and is a five-year US$ 24 million activity designed to expand economic opportunities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged districts by strengthening and modernizing the agriculture sector, promoting micro, small and medium enterprises and improving business enabling environment in the seven newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the four adjoining districts Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan.