Open Menu

USAID-ERDA With KP-BOIT To Foster Economic Growth In KP's Tourism, Hospitality Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

USAID-ERDA with KP-BOIT to foster economic growth in KP's tourism, hospitality sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States Agency for International Development's Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA)has started the promotion of private sector-led economic growth in the tourism and hospitality sector throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

A 5-year Activity Implemented by Associates in Development (AiD) Pvt Ltd, aims to strengthen and modernize the agriculture sector and promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to accelerate economic growth in the region, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

USAID-ERDA in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT), organized a one-day private sector consultative workshop on the tourism and hospitality sector.

The consultations were aimed to identify key challenges to private sector investments, practical solutions for improving the business enabling environment, identifying pertinent national and international best practices and action plans for private sector engagement in the tourism and hospitality sector of the province.

The consultative workshop was attended by private-sector tourism enterprises, tourism experts, tourism services providers, skills providers and experts from relevant donor-funded programs. The participants took a keen interest in the discussion and identified a long list of doable interventions focused on facilitating private sector investments in the tourism and hospitality sector in KP & NMDs.

The key outcomes from the consultative workshop included a prioritized list of regulatory and policy interventions to facilitate private sector investments and key support required by private tourism services providers (capacity building training, skilled human resources, certification, and introduction of allied support services).

The consultation also helped in exploring the potential & scope of introducing Information Technology/digital solutions in the tourism and hospitality sector in the region.

Shad Muhammad, Chief of Party USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity (ERDA), highlighted that the private sector's engagement is a Primary focus of the USAID-ERDA approach towards increasing economic opportunities in KP and NMDs.

"Through our partnership with KP-BOIT and the collective insights gathered from this consultative workshop, a workable action plan will be developed which will form the basis for promoting business enabling environment and targeted support required for increasing private sector investments in the tourism and hospitality sector of KP," Shad Muhammad said.

This consultative workshop marks a significant stride and will serve as a road map for USAID-ERDA to revitalize the tourism and hospitality sector, ultimately paving the way for sustainable economic growth in KP and NMDs.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Agriculture Road United States From Best

Recent Stories

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

52 seconds ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

1 hour ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

2 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

3 hours ago
Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

16 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan