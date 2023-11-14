(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) In response to the catastrophic 2022 floods that devastated many districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) has made contributions for revitalizing agriculture in the flood-affected districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Peshawar.

The devastating floods wrought havoc upon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving a profound impact on the region.

A total of 17 percent of cultivable land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was severely damaged. Notably, in Dera Ismail Khan, three out of seven seed farms, responsible for 10 percent of the province's annual seed production, faced dire circumstances, posing a significant threat to seed availability and the livelihoods of 300 farmers, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

In response to this crisis, USAID-ERDA took swift action, mobilizing resources and expertise to restore agricultural infrastructure and provide essential support to the affected farmers.

The results have been nothing short of miraculous. USAID-ERDA successfully rehabilitated 488 acres of land and repaired nine flood-damaged watercourses with total length of 3.3 Km in Government seed farms in Dera Ismail Khan. These initiatives enhanced irrigation efficiency and productivity of land, additionally, USAID-ERDA, rehabilitated 18 flood-damaged soil and water conservation structures in various villages of district Dera Ismail Khan to protect land from sliding and erosion, and enhance groundwater recharge and storage of rainwater for irrigation in a water scarce area.

The impact is already evident, with paddy cultivated and harvested on 33 acres and wheat seed cultivation underway on the remaining 345 acres. This intervention will not only restore agriculture but also enhance the livelihoods of farmers, providing hope for those who have endured adversity.

USAID-ERDA is also engaged in rehabilitation of 158 flood-damaged watercourses, a significant initiative that is expected to be completed by June 2024.

This rehabilitation is vital for ensuring proper water management in the affected areas, which is essential for agriculture and the local ecosystem.

To celebrate these significant achievements and officially hand over the completed schemes to the Agriculture Extension Department and District Office Soil Conservation Department, Dera Ismail Khan, a special ceremony was held.

Zafar-ul-Islam, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, "USAID-ERDA's interventions have played a key role in revitalizing the flood-affected agriculture sector. It is a testament to the strong partnership between the United States and Pakistan, which continues to bring positive changes to the lives of our citizens."

Dr. Shakeel Kakakhel, Deputy Chief of Party USAID-ERDA, commended the dedication and hard work of all involved, saying, "This intervention demonstrates the resilience and determination of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is a testament to their spirit and the positive impact of international partnerships in building a better and brighter future for our community."

Najeeb Ullah Shah, a local farmer who has benefited from USAID-ERDA's intervention, expressed his gratitude, stating, "This support has given us hope and the opportunity to rebuild our lives as our fields are flourishing once again, and we are optimistic about the future."

The handover ceremony symbolizes a moment of hope and promise for the people of Dera Ismail Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirming the enduring partnership between USAID-ERDA for the promotion of economic recovery and development.

