USAID Flood Aid Distribution Among Farmers Marred By Alleged Favoritism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :In shocking revelations, the distribution of aid to flood-affected farmers is being hampered by alleged favoritism, nepotism and corruption mainly due to the nexus of revenue and Agriculture Department's officers in Tehsil Tangi, District Charsadda.

The flood-affected farmers of Tehsil Tangi alleged that an Agriculture Department officer had neglected the actual flood-affected farmers and rather distributed the USAID flood assistance to his blue-eyed persons who had never been farmers.

They said that the Revenue Department staff had collected data of all the flood-affected farmers of the area, however, the Agriculture Department officer prepared another list comprising people of his choice.

The flood-affected local Bakht Biland Khan Tangi appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Charsadda and high authorities to take strict action against the officers involved in favoritism, nepotism and corruption.

Bakht Biland Khan Tangi requested the concerned authorities to ensure payment of flood assistance to the actual deserving farmers.

