USAID funded smart electricity meter mobile app launched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ministry of Energy, Government of Pakistan on Tuesday launched the first end-consumer mobile application for smart electricity meters at the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Headquarters in Multan.

The application will connect a smart meter to a consumer's mobile phone device and send electricity usage data every 30 minutes while the additional features of the app will include power consumption monitoring and controls, partial or full online bill payment, and online complaint lodging. The app will incentivize consumers to adopt smart meters to improve commercial operations, reduce losses, improve customer service, and support Pakistan's digitization efforts.

The officials from the U.S. government and the Ministry of Energy, National Information Technology board, and MEPCO attended the launch ceremony.

USAID's Mission Director to Pakistan, Reed J. Aeschliman, speaking at the launch, highlighted the long history of collaboration between the United States and Pakistan. "USAID is proud to partner with the Government of Pakistan in rolling out new technologies in the power sector. The smart meter mobile application for electricity consumers is another milestone of our long partnership."The MEPCO representative hailed the US government's support in building a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector, laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.