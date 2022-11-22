UrduPoint.com

USAID Funded Smart Electricity Meter Mobile App Launched

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 09:07 PM

USAID funded smart electricity meter mobile app launched

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ministry of Energy, Government of Pakistan on Tuesday launched the first end-consumer mobile application for smart electricity meters at the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Headquarters in Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ministry of Energy, Government of Pakistan on Tuesday launched the first end-consumer mobile application for smart electricity meters at the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Headquarters in Multan.

The application will connect a smart meter to a consumer's mobile phone device and send electricity usage data every 30 minutes while the additional features of the app will include power consumption monitoring and controls, partial or full online bill payment, and online complaint lodging. The app will incentivize consumers to adopt smart meters to improve commercial operations, reduce losses, improve customer service, and support Pakistan's digitization efforts.

The officials from the U.S. government and the Ministry of Energy, National Information Technology board, and MEPCO attended the launch ceremony.

USAID's Mission Director to Pakistan, Reed J. Aeschliman, speaking at the launch, highlighted the long history of collaboration between the United States and Pakistan. "USAID is proud to partner with the Government of Pakistan in rolling out new technologies in the power sector. The smart meter mobile application for electricity consumers is another milestone of our long partnership."The MEPCO representative hailed the US government's support in building a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector, laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Technology Electricity Mobile Company United States From Government MEPCO

Recent Stories

EU Still Deliberating on Russian Oil Price Cap - W ..

EU Still Deliberating on Russian Oil Price Cap - White House's Kirby

53 seconds ago
 Migrant boat docks in Crete after dramatic rescue

Migrant boat docks in Crete after dramatic rescue

55 seconds ago
 PTEA demands restoration of zero-rating

PTEA demands restoration of zero-rating

58 seconds ago
 Charles III welcomes S.Africa's Ramaphosa in first ..

Charles III welcomes S.Africa's Ramaphosa in first state visit as king

59 seconds ago
 European Commission Offers 275 Euros Per MWh Cap f ..

European Commission Offers 275 Euros Per MWh Cap for Month-Ahead TTF Gas Futures

6 minutes ago
 France, Germany, Italy agree on next-generation sp ..

France, Germany, Italy agree on next-generation space rockets

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.