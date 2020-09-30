UrduPoint.com
USAID Funded Students Societies' Center Construction Starts At SALU

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The groundbreaking ceremony of USAID funded students societies center building was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Universities and Boards, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, addressed via Zoom App said USAID has been very trusted partner of Sindh government over the years in the education sector where they have contributed to a number of projects including large scale contribution on campuses.

In addition to this, more than 110 schools were established by the USAID in Sindh. He said that USAID is funding the construction a much needed students societies center at SALU, Khairpur which will provide a safe space for students to be engagement in co-curricular activities.

He added there is a grave need to engage students in positive activities on campuses to provided positive alternatives to devise and extremist narratives.

Dean, faculty of physical sciences, Muhammad Shoaib, Chief of Party, CRAS, DIA, Pakistan and Ali Raza Muhammad, Deputy Chief of Party CRAS, DIA Pakistan, Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, Inter university Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences also addressed.

At the end, the shields were distributed among the guests and organizing committee.

