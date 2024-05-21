USAID Hands Over Eight Satellite Emergency Stations To KP
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Under a unique and innovative plan, the USAID on Tuesday handed over eight satellite emergency stations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for installation on highways to provide immediate assistance in road accidents.
In this regard, an official ceremony was held at Chief Minister House here.
This project of satellite emergency stations was the first of its kind in Pakistan.
These satellite stations would be installed in Shehbaz Khel, district Lakki Marwat on Indus Highway, Spina Mor, Kark, Charsada and Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed Interchange on M1 Motorway, Haripur Interchange on Hazara Motorway, Katlang Interchange on Swat Motorway, Basham, Karakuram Highway and Dir Upper near Lowari top.
The satellite stations would be equipped with the latest medical and technical facilities, including a small operation theatre and to be powered with solar systems and wireless machinery.
The satellite station would provide emergency and operational services from the occurrence of the road accident to the transfer to the hospital. Under the project, as many as 14 ambulances have also been handed over to the provincial government under USAID's reconstruction program. Out of total, four ambulances would be provided to Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital, Swat, two each to Shangla, Malakand, Upper Dir and Lower Dir and one to Chitral district hospital.
The facility of ventilators would also be provided to Saidu Hospital.
APP/adi/
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign43 seconds ago
-
New school timings announce to beat the heat: DC47 seconds ago
-
Chairman CMIT visits TTC Hub50 seconds ago
-
APCA HED to hold protest demonstration for pending demand11 minutes ago
-
MC organizes awareness walk regarding ‘Saaf Suthra’ Punjab cleanliness campaign11 minutes ago
-
Peace in South Asia linked with just settlement of Kashmir dispute: PM11 minutes ago
-
Health expert advise people to avoid exposure to sun11 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attacks on journalists11 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles Iranian President' death11 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested in rape case21 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims appreciate Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate Hajj through 'Makkah Route Init ..21 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university students undertake study-tour31 minutes ago