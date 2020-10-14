USAID hands over five-yr district medicines forecasts to KP health deptt

The USAID under the Global Health Supply Chain Program Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) project Wednesday handed over district supply chain package and five-year district medicines forecasts to the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The USAID under the Global Health Supply Chain Program Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) project Wednesday handed over district supply chain package and five-year district medicines forecasts to the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The support and technical assistance was aimed to strengthen public health supply chain and ensure essential health commodities in the province, said Director GHSC-PSM project Dr Niaz Muhammad.

The USAID is providing supply chain system strengthening support to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under GHSC-PSM project, since 2016 that included logistics management information system, hr capacity building and district supply chain package including supply chain guidelines for forecasting, supply planning, procurement, storage, transportation, distribution, information system, and monitoring and evaluation.

Another pertinent support is forecasting of the essential medicines required for the focused districts Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Peshawar, and Mohmand.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province which developed Pakistan's first district level standards and supply chain service delivery packages, Director, GHSC-PSM project, Dr. Muhammad Tariq.

He said this partnership of the Health Department and USAID would enable healthcare delivery staff at Primary and secondary healthcare facilities perform their duties in an efficient manner" said the Country.

Based on the vision of Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Team Lead, Muhammad Abbas Khan highly appreciated government's pursuit of using supply chain technologies for a real time health information system for public procurement systems, health planning and financing for better health outcomes in the province.

The ceremony was attended by the officials from the Health Department, KP, USAID and GHSC-PSM project.