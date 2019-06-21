USAID helps establishment of state-of-the-art schools in Sindh

The U.S. government through its $ 159.2 million sponsored USAID assistance for Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) has helped establishment of another state of art school in the province, said an announcement here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The U.S. government through its $ 159.2 million sponsored USAID assistance for Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) has helped establishment of another state of art school in the province, said an announcement here on Friday.

The facility made functional in Sukkur, in partnership with the Government of Sindh, is one of the 112 modern school buildings being constructed in nine districts of North Sindh and five towns of Karachi under the USAID supported SBEP.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Director for Sindh and Balochistan Michael Hryshchyshyn sharing details of the program said construction of 60 schools has already been completed, while 52 are under various stages of construction.

The program aims to increase and sustain student enrollment in Primary, middle, and secondary public schools in select areas of Sindh, with a special focus on providing opportunity for children who have dropped out of school, he said.

In addition to constructing schools, SBEP also supports the government's reforms in education, community mobilization, public-private partnerships, and improving reading competencies of students.

Hryshchyshyn articulated that the U.S. government is proud to partner with the Government of Sindh in the joint initiative of promoting education for all.

He said USAID along with its partners from the School Education and Literacy Department, focus on improving the quality and accessibility of education.

The Sindh Basic Education Program is helping to improve the quality of teaching and increase access to safe learning opportunities for children, especially for girls through engagement with the privatesector.