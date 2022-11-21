UrduPoint.com

USAID Hosts Round-table On Climate Challenges To Pakistan's Textile Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 08:39 PM

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) organised a private sector roundtable on Monday on climate change mitigation and its potential impact on the competitiveness of Pakistan's textile sector

The participants discussed impact of global warming on the ability of Pakistan's textile manufacturers to compete with global suppliers and identified opportunities to enhance resilience of the country's textile firms in the face of climate change.

The speakers highlighted the role of climate-focused reforms in introducing green business practices to the textile sector. The participants reviewed the impact of global warming on textile supply chains, assessed industry competitiveness in combating global environmental degradation, and developed recommendations for policy. They also discussed corporate action required to bolster supply chain resilience.

USAID Mission Director to Pakistan Reed J. Aeschliman commented on the support that the US would provide.

"The USAID will aim to provide more opportunities for open information exchange with the public and private sectors to identify priority issues impacting the environment and develop effective strategies for a sustainable future for Pakistan. I am certain that the public and private sectors will continue to work together on win-win priorities. You have the unwavering support of the US government as a partner to assist you to achieve your goals."While the representatives from the largest textile manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, and representatives of top US retail brands shared their expert opinions at the round-table, the textile industry representatives offered policy recommendations that can assist the private sector achieve sustainable and resilient economic development.

Renowned US brands shared their strategic plans to fight climate change and presented the best practices that have successfully been implemented across the textile value chain to reduce the emission of elements contributing to global warming.

