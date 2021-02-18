UrduPoint.com
USAID Inaugurates CCC For Covid-19

Thu 18th February 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), inaugurated a state-of-the-art Command and Control Center (CCC) to the Sindh Health Department to respond to COVID-19 cases across the province.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, and the USAID Provincial Director for Sindh and Balochistan, James Parys, participated in the semi-virtual ceremony, according to US Consulate Karachi statement.

USAID partnered with Pakistan's Federal and provincial health departments to establish Command and Control Centers at Health Secretariats across four provinces and two regions to reinforce the Government of Pakistan's response to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The Sindh Command and Control Center will lead high-level monitoring and decision making on COVID-19 at present, as well as other public health threats in the future.

"The Command and Control Center will provide strategic and policy level guidance to help in the prevention, detection and notification of infectious diseases," said James Parys, USAIDProvincial Director for Sindh and Balochistan.

"Our collaboration on the response to COVID-19 builds upon the legacy of partnership and our shared goal to save lives through the delivery of basic, essential health services in the province."

