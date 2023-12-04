Open Menu

USAID Launches Strategic Planning At Pakistani Universities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

USAID launches strategic planning at Pakistani universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Higher Education System Strengthening Activity, organized a five-day workshop to launch strategic planning at Pakistani public sector universities. University administrators and faculty learned how to develop and implement strategic plans to improve their universities’ management, market-relevance, and student support services. These strategic plans will support universities to increase students’ employability after graduation.

USAID Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri addressed the university leaders, saying, “Higher education institutions are central to Pakistan’s development. Your universities shape future leaders, said a press release issued here on Monday. Your degree programs give youth the skills to benefit from and drive Pakistan’s economic growth.” She also commended the partnership between the University of Utah and the Pakistani universities for collaborating, exchanging ideas, and thinking strategically to solve shared challenges.

In his address, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the collaboration with USAID to support higher education in Pakistan. He said, “Strategic planning is essential for universities to achieve excellence in teaching, research, and service.” He urged the participants to apply the knowledge and skills gained from the workshop to their institutions and contribute to the national development agenda.

USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity, implemented by the University of Utah, partners with the Higher Education Commission and 16 Pakistani universities. It strengthens higher education management, enables universities to enhance graduates’ employability, and improves student support services.

