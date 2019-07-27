USAID Mission delegation meets LCCI president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A 4-member USAID Mission, led by Provincial Director Kevin Sharp called on the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder on Friday and discussed economy and trade relations with United States.

The LCCI president said there was a lot of scope in Pakistan's sports, textile, information technology, engineering, surgical goods, leather and various other sectors and added that interested foreign franchises would be welcomed in Pakistan, said a press release issued here by LCCI.

He said that already a number of foreign companies were operational in Pakistan successfully and Pakistani companies should have access to all international forums where they could sale their products.

To a question about the PM's recent visit to United States, the LCCI President said that it was a great beginning of a new era.

Almas Hyder said that development of human capital had the most significant impact on growth and performance of all sectors.

USAID could play a role in this by facilitating knowledge partnerships of skill development institutions with high quality private sector employers and international training providers, he added.

He further said that on the agriculture side, livestock sector had immense potential in Punjab, genetic improvement was required in the livestock breeds to enhance the productivity of dairy sector and USAID could facilitate in developing a genetic modification program to develop livestock sector.

Provincial Director of USAID Kevin Sharp gave a detailed briefing about USAID, Punjab working.

USAID mission members Kathleen McDonald, Kanwal Bokharey and Haroon Raheem, LCCI former Senior Vice Presidents Amjad Ali Jawa, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, EC Members Mian Zahid Javed, Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh, Waseem Chawla and Asia Sail Khan also spoke on the occasion.