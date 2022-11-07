USAID Mission Director calls on Chairman NDMA

USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman called on NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman called on NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Monday.

Both sides discussed various aspects of collaboration between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) especially after recent floods in Pakistan, a news release said.

While highlighting the global climate change impacts on Pakistan, the Chairman apprised of NDMA's vision to adapt a remodelled structure as well as an efficient and significant participatory frameworks (both domestic and global level) for meaningful risk prevention strategy against disasters.

He indicated ongoing plans for a comprehensive National Disaster Management Plan to revamp the existing approach through a swift readiness audit.

He also shed light on NDMA's plans for participating a supportive role for provincial chapters (PDMAs).

During the conversation, NDMA Chairman elaborated a need for commitment of adequate funds from global donors and developed countries for meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to climate change.

The USAID Mission Director agreed with NDMA Chairman's views and added that Pakistan's Disaster Management needs recalibration of sustainable development solutions and more inclusive response approach to deal disasters.

Both sides agreed on a promising forward-looking collaboration opportunities for transformation of the futuristic outlook of NDMA with support of USAID.