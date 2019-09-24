UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USAID Official Visits Lahore Arts Council, Agrees On Enhancing People-to-people Contacts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:40 PM

USAID official visits Lahore Arts Council, agrees on enhancing people-to-people contacts

Punjab Director USAID Kevin C Sharp Tuesday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and showed keen interest in various sections of the Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Director USAID Kevin C Sharp Tuesday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and showed keen interest in various sections of the Alhamra Art Centre.

According to a spokesperson, during the meeting, LAC board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Provincial Director USAID Punjab Kevin C Sharp agreed on people-to-people contacts to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural activities.

Chairperson BoG Muneeza Hashmi, along with Executive Director Ather Ali, briefed the USAID director about Alhamra Art Gallery, academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and Cultural activities at the council.

Kevin C Sharp said that the diplomatic relations between the USA and Pakistan spanned over many years and she believed that both the countries were trying their best to increase bilateral relationship.

The visiting official appreciated the hard work being done by Alhamra Arts Council.

The LAC chairperson said that it was the key objective of the LAC to promote country's "colorful culture and wonderful traditions in the world and make the world believe that Pakistan is a great place to visit".

Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that the LAC was striving to enhance cooperation in the field of art, literature and culture with all countries around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore World Punjab Visit All Best

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

5 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.