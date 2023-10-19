USAID organizes one-day workshop on game developer youth of Malakand region

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) USAID's Economic Development and Rehabilitation Program organized a one-day workshop for youth from the Malakand region in Swat. The workshop was attended by more than a hundred game developer, teachers, game development and animation trainers. The objective of the workshop was to promote and encourage information technology,

games development, and animation among the youth of the Malakand region and to encourage them to take up information technology, games development, and animation as a business, said a press release here on Thursday.

An awareness and networking session was organized for the students on this occasion to link the students and game developers with the large market of Pakistan.

Students from Malakand University and Swat University appreciated the efforts of USAID in organizing the program. On this occasion, USAID Program for Economic Development and Rehabilitation Chief of Party Shahid Muhammad Khan assured the academy, experts and students that we will continue to support them in small businesses, IT sector, gaming and animation so that the country's development and you can play your role in prosperity.