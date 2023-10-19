Open Menu

USAID Organizes Workshop On IT, Game Developing And Animation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

USAID organizes workshop on IT, game developing and animation

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) USAID's Economic Development and Rehabilitation Program organized a day-long workshop for youth from the Malakand region here on Thursday.

The workshop was attended by more than a hundred game developers, teachers, and game development and animation trainers.

The objective of the workshop was to promote and encourage information technology, games development and animation among the youth of the Malakand region and to encourage them to take up information technology, games development, and animation as a business.

An awareness and networking session was organized for the students on this occasion to link the students and game developers with the large market of Pakistan.

Students from Malakand University and Swat University appreciated the efforts of USAID in organizing the program.

On this occasion, USAID Program for Economic Development and Rehabilitation Chief of Party, Shahid Muhammad Khan assured the academy, experts and students that we will continue to support them in small businesses, the IT sector, gaming, and animation for the country's development and students’ role in achieving the goal of prosperity.

