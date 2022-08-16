USAID Pakistan will provide $100,000 aid for flood affectees: U.S. Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday said that the U.S. stands with communities in Pakistan recovering from the devastation caused by severe flooding.

In his tweet, he said, "I issued a declaration of humanitarian need, and in response, USAID Pakistan will provide $100,000 to affected populations.

"This USAID International Disaster Assistance funding will help purchase urgent supplies to save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable communities, he added.

Ambassador said that this disaster has resulted in a catastrophic loss of life, with many losing their loved ones, their livelihoods, and their homes. "We will work closely in coordination with partners on the ground to support these crucial humanitarian assistance efforts", he concluded.