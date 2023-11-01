USAID project to enhance wheat seed production in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bolstering Pakistan's agricultural sector, USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Agriculture Research Department and local farmers, is pioneering an innovative approach to certified wheat seed production in District Mardan.

This project, termed "Enhancing Wheat Seed Production through Seed Cluster Approach," promises to bring about transformative changes in the region's wheat production capabilities, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Pakistan, being the 8th largest wheat producer globally and the 3rd largest in Asia, has a significant stake in agriculture, contributing 7.8 percent of the value added in the sector and 1.8 percent of the country's GDP (Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-2022).

To address the challenges faced by wheat farmers in procuring good quality high-yielding wheat seed sustainably, the seed cluster approach has been adopted.

Dr. Shakeel Kakakhel, Deputy Chief of Party for USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity, highlighted the activity's significance, stating, "In KP, the yield of wheat has remained low as compared to other provinces.

The average yield in Punjab and Sindh is 2.9 tons/hectare, while average yield of wheat in KP is 1.56 tons/hectare. Various factors such as lack of high yielding varieties, water shortages, and uneven pesticide and fertilizer applications cause yield to be relatively lower.

Seed determines more than any other element of what result a crop can achieve.”

The annual wheat seed requirement of KP is around 30,000 tons, while only 7 percent (2,100 tons) of certified wheat seed is available to farmers according to Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department .

The remaining seed comes from informal sources either farmers’ saved seed or seed obtained from fellow farmers, middlemen, or village shops, where information about the source of variety is in most cases unknown.

Under the cluster approach, 250 farmers in Sawal Dher, District Mardan, will receive basic wheat seed for 250 acres of land, blended fertilizer, plant stimulant, and handholding a move aimed at strengthening the foundation of the wheat farming community in the region.

This activity will ensure that certified seed is available to local farmers of district Mardan and adjoining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the years to come. Using certified wheat seed will guarantee an increase in yield by 15-20%, thus minimizing KP dependency on other provinces for major staple crop.

Fazal Wahab, Director Planning Agriculture Research in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "This project is a significant step toward modernizing wheat seed production in our region.

We believe it will not only benefit the farmers but also help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa maintain its position as a major wheat producer in Pakistan."

The key to the success of the seed cluster approach lies in the training and support provided to selected seed growers.

These growers will receive comprehensive training in certified seed production techniques, courtesy the Agricultural Research KP and the federal Seed Certification and Registration Department. With this knowledge, they will produce high-quality seeds that meet required standards.

Akbar Ali Shah, a progressive grower from Mardan, expressed his optimism, noting, "I am excited about this project as it offers us an opportunity to contribute to our community's growth and produce better wheat seeds. This initiative will not only increase our income but also boost the region's agriculture."

The "Enhancing Wheat Seed Production through Seed Cluster Approach" project embodies a collective effort to empower local farmers, improve crop yield, and fortify KP's standing as a major wheat producer.

It is anticipated that this innovative approach will provide long-term benefits for the farming community in Mardan and contribute to prosperity of the region's agriculture.

