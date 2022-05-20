UrduPoint.com

USAID Reiterates Firm Resolve To Strengthen Pak-US Relations In Agri-research, Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Mission Director USAID Julie Koenen on Friday said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and United States are immensely deep and wide, which would further strengthen with every passing day in different fields including agriculture research and development.

She expressed these views during her visit along with a delegation to National Agriculture Research Center, on the occasion of 75 years relations in the field of agriculture development and research, said a press release issued here.

The delegation was comprising on Director USAID Economic Growth and Agriculture Office Ira Frydman, US Embassy Information Officer Heather Eaton, Agricultural Expert Nazim Ali and Development Outreach and Communications Lead Shehla Rizwan.

The partnership between Pakistan and United States has boosted the strength and prosperity of the Pakistani people in various fields including agricultural sector," she said, adding that since 1950s, the United States has worked closely with Pakistan to improve economy and feed growing population by procuring state of the art equipment, improving agribusiness management practices, increasing the amount of irrigated land and assisting to establish major agricultural research fields.

She mentioned that USAID is delighted to continue to play a role in supporting the agricultural sector for inclusive economic growth. "Together, we will continue to strengthen communities and build a more prosperous and resilient Pakistan," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali expressed the high gratitude for the delegation and venerated the result-oriented and strong Pak-US relations.

"Pakistan and US have been working together not only at blissful but hard times as well; and I hope both the countries will enjoy this relation in future, which would strengthen the Pak-US partnership bond, " he added.

Dr Ali, while highlighting US assistance and cooperation with Pakistan said that from 1974 to 1985, US spent $27.8 million for strengthening of agricultural research in Pakistan. The main project elements comprised technical assistance, training, commodities, national coordinated research programs for major agricultural commodities and disciplines.

The National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) was constructed in Islamabad under this project, he said adding that in mid 1980s, US assisted in the form of $38 million for developing human resources and stretching institutions.

In Agriculture Linkages Program, US spent $23.2 million from 1999 to date, promoting long term scientific cooperation with Pakistan, he said adding that since 2013 to 2017, US $30 million were spent for Agricultural Innovation Program, seeking to expand agricultural science and technology innovations.

