USAID shares details of progress on projects in KP and merged areas.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) partners with the Government of Pakistan at the Federal, provincial, and district levels to improve the lives of citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had issued fact sheet about progress on projects and impacts on lives of people on Wednesday.

USAID is partnering with the Government of Pakistan to expand the presence of government institutions, provide basic services, and strengthen economic opportunities in KP's Merged Areas formerly known as Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

These jointly-prioritized objectives are in line with Pakistan's Tribal Decade Strategy for 2020-2030 and the mutual goal of increasing stability by delivering development to the Merged Areas. Through a donation of $130 million completed the Gomal Zam Dam, which provides enough capacity to power over 20,000 homes. The project also enabled local farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts to successfully cultivate more than 191,000 acres thus creating economic opportunities for 30,000 households.

USAID constructed over 1,300 kilometers of roads including four major trade routes along the border region, the busiest of which caters to 16,000 vehicles every day. USAID improved reading situation for more than 600,000 children in KP by training over 14,000 teachers and distributed more than three million books for public use.

Furthermore, the agency has awarded more than 8,500 university scholarships and competitive grants to deserving yet financially disadvantaged Pakistani students who are pursuing careers in fields such as agriculture and business management that are vital to improving the economy.

It has also constructed 229 and rehabilitated more than 1,000 schools that were damaged due to militancy and natural disasters thus benefiting more than one million students.

Fact sheet said United States rehabilitated more than 200 facilities, 120 kilometers of the municipal drainage system, and 180 drinking water wells in Peshawar, which resulted in providing access to basic drinking water, sanitation, and solid waste management services to more than 2,000,000 people.

The aid agency also provided equipment to 48 health units, donated medical equipment to six teaching hospitals, and supported the completion of a 120-bed Burns and Plastic Surgery Center in Peshawar.

Beside it also supported more than 130,000 women in remote areas to register and receive their national identity cards, which will include them in voters lists and give them benefits from various government support programs.

It further said USAID supported 3,000 women farmers by providing poultry packages and greenhouses in KP, contributing to their economic stability.

USAID contributed to the improvement of agriculture production of more than 220,000 hectares through improved irrigation networks, expanded horticulture value chains, and increased farmers' access to markets.

Since 2008, the U.S. government has supported more than 2.2 million temporarily displaced persons by providing more than $338 million in humanitarian assistance in areas including agriculture, health and hygiene, food and water, security, shelter, and sanitation.

USAID also helped 1.9 million displaced people rebuild destroyed homes and resume their livelihoods.