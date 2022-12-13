UrduPoint.com

USAID, Sindh Govt Start New Secondary School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022

USAID, Sindh Govt start new secondary school

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission's Director Reed Aeschliman and Sindh Secretary of Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari on Tuesday inaugurated a new high school in Karachi, which has been constructed through the U.S. Government-funded Sindh Basic Education Program.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission's Director Reed Aeschliman and Sindh Secretary of Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari on Tuesday inaugurated a new high school in Karachi, which has been constructed through the U.S. Government-funded Sindh Basic Education Program.

The school located in Orangi Town, a less developed area would offer the students and faculty state-of-the-art classrooms, computer and science labs, a health room and a library.

USAID is supporting in the construction of 106 schools across 10 districts of Sindh in partnership with the Sindh Government, said a statement from US Consulate here.

"Like our Government of Pakistan counterparts, USAID believes that true and lasting development starts with education," Mission Director Aeschliman said adding that USAIID continued work so actively in this sector for expanding education opportunities from Primary to post-graduate levels," US diplomat said.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah appreciated the U.S. Government's support in modernizing education in Sindh through the province's ongoing partnership with USAID. Through SBEP, USAID has invested $159.2 million (Rs 25 billion) in school construction in Sindh.

