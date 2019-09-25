USAID starts programme on agribusiness for rural women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :United State Agency for International Development (USAID) has started a programme to expand the roles of women in agribusiness in Pakistan.

According to an official, the objective of the programme was to help rural women to earn extra income for their families by training them in livestock management and enabling them to provide extension services to fellow small dairy farmers.

He said the said programme would support women entrepreneurs in targeted product lines (mangoes, citrus, livestock, and high-value vegetables).

He said the programme would provide grants directly to female agribusiness entrepreneurs and incentivizing grantees to employ more female managers and workers.

He said the programme would also help local women farmers to engage at all levels of the agri-business cycle (i.e. production, processing and marketing) through targeted trainings, grants and equipment which help them to produce high value products and earn more livelihood for their families.