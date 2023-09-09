Open Menu

USAID To Support Different SAU Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The USAID will support different projects of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam including financial assistance, career preparation, micro-enterprise development and student mental health.

Asma Mohsin, the representative of USAID-funded Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) Project and Programme Manager of Student Support Service held out such assurance during her meeting with the focal persons of all thematic areas of students' support services of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam here on Saturday.

According to a university spokesman, the meeting was chaired by the Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo.

The meeting discussed activities and plans of Sindh Agriculture University for the next project year related to Student Leadership, Alumni Engagement, Financial Aid, Career Readiness, Micro Enterprise Development, and Student Support Services regarding mental health.

In his presentation, Dr.

Khooharo gave an overarching view of the ongoing endeavors at the university in alignment with the objectives of the HESSA project. He appreciated the efforts of USAID and HESSA and their commitment to enhancing higher education.

Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director BIC, briefed the meeting regarding activities of the last three months and the future plans of the activities. Future plans for all the thematic areas were also discussed in detail and finalized for the next year.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Ismail Kumbhar, the focal person for Alumni Engagement, Dr. Jam Kashif Zaman Sahito, the Focal person, career readiness, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, the Focal Person for Micro-Enterprise Development, Dr. Faisal Ansari, the Focal person, of the Mental Health Component, Nauman Shah, Focal Person of Fundraising and Financial Aid and Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Mughal, Advisor to the Vice chancellor attended the meeting.

