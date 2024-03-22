USAID To Support Reconstruction Of School Buildings In Flood-affected Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with United States Consul General Mr Conrad Tribble and USAID Pakistan Mission Director Ms Kate Somvongsiri discussed expanding the scope of the USAID program, particularly in the education sector.
The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Chairman P&D Najam Shah and Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh.
The CM thanked the USAID for working in the education sector in Sindh and urged the USAID Pakistan Chief to expand the scope and help to construct flood-affected school buildings.
The USAID Pakistan chief Ms Kate Somvongsiri said that the USAID would work with the Sindh government to chalk out the plan for the reconstruction of flood-affected school buildings. The chief minister directed Chairman P&D Najam Shah to hold a meeting with the USAID team and finalize the plan.
Under the Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has constructed 104 schools in 11 districts recently.
Out of 104 schools, 103 have been made functional where the total enrolment of students is recorded at 63,969, including 18,911 girls.
The goal of the program SBEP is to increase and sustain student enrollment in Primary, middle, and secondary schools in targeted geographic locations in Sindh by developing a school environment conducive to teaching and learning.
Ms Kate Somvongsiri told the CM that USAID was interested in working in the mother-child nutrition program. The CM thanked her for the support and said that his government has a Social Protection Department which looks after these programs.
The CM directed his Secretary Raheem Shaikh to develop coordination between the USAID team and the Social Protection department for formalising the nutrition program.
The consul General Mr Conrad Tribble congratulated Syed Murad Ali Shah on assuming the office of Sindh Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.
