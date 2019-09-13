UrduPoint.com
USAID Undertakes Projects In PESCO For Upgrading Distribution Network

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:12 PM

USAID undertakes projects in PESCO for upgrading distribution network

Power Division and USAID have agreed to undertake one or two projects in Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) for upgrading the distribution network after detailed deliberation for identification of the areas and funds availability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Power Division and USAID have agreed to undertake one or two projects in Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) for upgrading the distribution network after detailed deliberation for identification of the areas and funds availability.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting of the USAID Energy Division with Power Division with Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan was in the chair, said a press release.

It was decided in the meeting that the USAID team and Power Divisions concerned officials would firm up their studies and availability of funds and another meeting to finalize the projects will be held in the first week of October.

The minister informed the participants that Power Division has declared year 2019-20 as year of distribution for the power sector.

He informed that by summer, next year, the Power Division target was to further expand the current capacity of transmitting and distributing electricity.

Omar Ayub said that present 80 percent load management free feeders number would also be increased as a comprehensive anti-theft campaign alongwith measures like installation ABC cables and HT to LT ratio rationalization were already in implementation.

He said that USAID's assistance in installation of Smart Meters at 11 KV feeders were providing excellent data to the power sector.

There was a need to further expand the network to distribution transformer level that would help in many ways including accurate energy accounting, targeting specific high loss areas instead of entire feeder, saving and controlling the overloading of distribution transformer, reduction in line losses and theft, he added.

The USAID's team informed the meeting that the agency has already conducted feasibilities and developed energy landscape. It was appreciated that AMR meters in PESCO at distribution level and implementation of ERP in Peshawar Circle were both USAID's top priority. The work on ERP is 95 percent complete and ready for execution in PESCO.

The minister directed PEPCO team to sit with PESCO officials for early implementation of ERP.

He said that ERP would also enable the DISCOs to place their procurements and material management online making it more transparent.

