USAID, UNICEF, JICA Invest $0.588 Billion In 113 Projects During 2022: Senate Informed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Senate was informed on Tuesday that USAID, UNICEF, and JICA separately funded a total of 113 projects in 2022, amounting to $0.588 billion, covering diverse initiatives, including both on-budget and off-budget aspects.

In response to Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur's question, the Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, informed the Senate during the question hour that United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been supporting a total of 12 on-budget projects and 53 off-budget projects. Since 2022, the disbursements for on-budget projects amounted to US$ 0.07 billion, while off-budget projects received US$ 0.12 billion in funding.

During the years 2022 and 2023, UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) has initiated 40 projects with a total value of US$ 0.398 billion. These projects encompass various thematic areas, including Health, Nutrition, Learning & Skills, Child Protection, WASH & Climate Change, Social Policy, and Social Protection. UNICEF is executing these projects in collaboration with INGOs (International Non-Governmental Organizations) and NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations).

Since January 2022, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has provided a total of US$ 0.129 billion in funding for eight projects. The disbursements are categorized into loan and grant portfolios.

