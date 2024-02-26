USAID's Conference To Empower Women, Minorities
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 07:57 PM
In a ground-breaking effort to empower women and minorities, the Mission Director of USAID in Pakistan, Kate Somvongsiri, inaugurated a four-day conference "Breaking Barriers Through Diversity and Inclusivity (BBTDI)"
The event aims to unite women professionals, academics, scientists, and community leaders from the U.S. and Pakistan to address pressing challenges like climate resilience, sustainable water management, and incorporating local wisdom into actionable strategies.
The event hosted by the National Rural Support Program (NRSP), with the support of USAID and All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC). The conference emphasizes the crucial role of women in sustainable development. It brings together representatives from various institutions, demonstrating the power of global engagement.
President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, highlighted the unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and cooperation between scholars and researchers of two countries.
United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome affirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting Pakistan's diversity initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, and economic development.
The conference aligns with the U.S. Government's dedication to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) and USAID’s development vision, emphasizing the significance of International Women's Day.
The participants will engage in keynote speeches, workshops, and networking opportunities to share insights, build partnerships, and contribute to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.
