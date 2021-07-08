UrduPoint.com
USAID's KP Revenue Mobilization To Conduct Diagnostic Study Of KPRA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:33 PM

USAID's KP Revenue Mobilization to conduct diagnostic study of KPRA

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thursday held a meeting with USAID's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) team and introduced its contractors including KPMG and STEP Nex with the officials of KPRA

The KPMG will conduct the diagnostic study of KPRA identifying any possible gaps/weaknesses in various sections of the authority including collectorate, audit, registration, communications, grievance redressal system, HR and administration.

Based on the outcome of the diagnostic study, the KPMG will give suggestions for overcoming those gaps and strengthening of the authority.

Trainings will be arranged based on the outcome of the study for the capacity building of KPRA staff.

The STEP Nex will assist and strengthen the IT section of the KPRA and in the meeting it briefed the officials on its plan.

The KPRM team and the contractors expressed their satisfaction and gratitude on the passion shown by the officials of the KPRA in the project, while, the Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah told the KPRM team and the contractors that his office is open for them and assured that there will be no delay in the study and the subsequent measures, to be taken after the completion of the study, from the KPRA's side.

He told the participants that the study and the measures in the light of the outcome of he study will help KPRA in achieving its next year revenue collection target along with the strengthening of KPRA as an institution.

