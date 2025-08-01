MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation celebrated a historic milestone as Usama Butt clinched the silver medal at the ongoing World Mas-Wrestling Championship in Mongolia — the country's first-ever medal at the prestigious global event.

Under the expert mentorship of Muhammad Ibrahim Baig, Usama Butt demonstrated exceptional strength and technique throughout the tournament. He began his campaign with an impressive victory over a local Mongolian athlete, followed by a second-round triumph against Kazakhstan, securing his spot in the final.

Although he narrowly missed the gold, Usama’s silver medal marks a landmark achievement for Pakistan in the global Mas-Wrestling circuit.

“Usama Butt’s victories over athletes from Mongolia and Kazakhstan not only highlight his talent but also signify Pakistan’s emergence on the world Mas-Wrestling stage,” said Nawab Furqan Khan, President of the Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation.

He further added, “Usama has proven that Pakistani athletes can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. This achievement is just the beginning of a promising journey for traditional sports in our country.”

The Federation expressed sincere gratitude to the government and people of Mongolia for their warm hospitality and the successful organisation of the championship.